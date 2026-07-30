Neighbor Put a 'Child Marriage Necklace' on a 10-Year-Old Girl... Pyo Ye-jin Tries to Persuade Them, but Says, "The Situation Is Heartbreaking" ('Across the Sea, Love')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Pyo Ye-jin offers warm comfort to a girl living alone while wearing a child marriage necklace.

In Season 6 of KBS 1TV's 'Across the Sea, Love,' which airs on August 2, Pyo Ye-jin travels to Turkana, Kenya, to meet girls suffering under the harmful practice of child marriage.

Kenya, located in East Africa, is known for its vast plains and wildlife, but it has been deeply scarred by years of drought. In Turkana in northwestern Kenya, where most residents have long depended on livestock for their livelihoods, the damage has been especially severe as animals have died off. Driven into poverty, residents are ultimately turning to child marriage, exchanging young girls for livestock.

At present, four out of every 10 girls in Turkana are at risk of child marriage. Children wearing so-called "child marriage necklaces," which signal that they can be married at any time if a bride price is brought, are slowly losing the ability to dream amid collapsing livelihoods and the fear of forced marriage.

Thirteen-year-old Atabo was forced into an unwanted marriage by her family last year. Her husband is an 80-year-old man. Her parents received dozens of livestock as bride price, and in return, Atabo became the wife of an elderly man at a very young age. Atabo not only tends to her husband, but also makes mats to support the household. She says that if her husband dies, she will be married off again to his younger brother. With her future decided regardless of her own wishes, the 13-year-old girl is simply getting through each day in resignation.

Eleven-year-old Erwet and six-year-old Akai lost their mother when they were young, and after their father left home, the two sisters were left alone. Colorful child marriage necklaces now hang around their necks. Their neighbors put the necklaces on them in exchange for taking care of the children. The sisters, who did not even know how to refuse, spend each day doing odd jobs at neighboring homes while wearing the necklaces. Erwet said, "If the neighbors marry us off, I think I will have to be separated from my younger sister," expressing her anxiety.

Erwet and Akai are always together, whether they are chopping firewood or fetching water. To Erwet, Akai is family she must protect, and to Akai, Erwet is like a mother. But if the sisters are married off by their neighbors, they will have no choice but to be separated. Still very young, Akai cries at the mere thought that her older sister may be married off. It is unclear how long the Erwet sisters, who mean everything to each other, will be able to keep smiling together as they do now.

Eight-year-old Ekaru has lived alone with her grandmother since losing her parents. But her grandmother, who is now over 80 and losing her eyesight, can barely manage to care for her granddaughter. In an attempt to save Ekaru, her grandmother made the decision to put a child marriage necklace around her neck. The grandmother herself had once cried through a child marriage in her own childhood, but she felt she had no choice but to believe this was the only way for her granddaughter to survive. Yet it is hard for Ekaru to resent that choice, because her grandmother is the only family she has in the world. Ekaru said, "It is hard to accept marriage, but I have no choice but to follow my grandmother's decision," revealing her true feelings.

Ekaru became the head of the household at a young age in place of her blind grandmother. Every day, she goes from house to house looking for food, picks angol fruit, and takes care of her grandmother. There is one thing Ekaru treasures most: the notebook she used when she was attending school. She only went for two or three days, but every time she opens the notebook, she remembers the time she laughed with her friends. Ekaru is still an eight-year-old girl who misses school.

Ten-year-old Rochuchu makes charcoal while holding a pickaxe larger than her own body. Having lost both parents at a young age, Rochuchu also wears a child marriage necklace around her neck. A neighbor put it on her, saying they would take care of her. But there is no sign of care in the way Rochuchu walks back and forth over the hot charcoal kiln in torn clothes and shoes with nails sticking out. Rochuchu accepts it as fate, saying that one day she will also be married off to an older man. She said, "I tried taking the necklace off, but the neighbor woman put it back on, saying she would kick me out if I took it off again."

What is even more heartbreaking is the home where the child lives. Rochuchu's shelter is a corner of a neighbor's kitchen. With no roof at all, she spends the night in a place exposed to rain and wind, afraid that someone might come in. Speechless at Rochuchu's reality, Pyo Ye-jin meets the neighbor and speaks with her directly. But the neighbor says exchanging Rochuchu for livestock is the only way for both of them to survive. She remains adamant, saying she will not allow the child to leave. Can Rochuchu throw off the child marriage necklace that has been fastened to her like a shackle and step into a new world?

In an interview, Pyo Ye-jin said, "I felt sorry for all of these situations, cultures, and social conditions," expressing her heavy heart.

Pyo Ye-jin's visit to girls trapped in the cycle of child marriage, and her warm words of comfort, will be featured in Season 6 of 'Across the Sea, Love' on Sunday, August 2, at 1:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.