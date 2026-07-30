Rising Star Han Yu-eun Shows a Steady Gaze... Perfectly Pulls Off Black-and-White Styling

Photo provided by J-Wide Company

Photo provided by J-Wide Company

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Actress Han Yu-eun showcased her many charms through a concept photo shoot.

Her agency, J-Wide Company, unveiled Han Yu-eun's concept pictorial, "WIDE SCENE." "WIDE SCENE" is a photo project that documents the wide spectrum of actors. It aims to highlight each actor's natural appeal by matching them with the concept that suits them best.

In the released photos, Han Yu-eun perfectly pulled off black-and-white styling with contrasting moods, proving her broad range. In a white top, she showed an urban charm with a refined look. In a black suit, she exuded a chic appeal with confident poses.

An interview was also conducted during the shoot. When asked about her appeal, Han Yu-eun said, "I often hear that I give off a languid and comfortable feeling. I get nervous in unfamiliar settings, but in reality, I like people and I am very warm-hearted. This year, I am trying to take the first step toward people myself."

Photo provided by J-Wide Company

Photo provided by J-Wide Company

Han Yu-eun made a strong impression on viewers last year with her role as Georgina in SBS's "Spring of Youth." Speaking about the role, she said, "I appeared as a band leader, showing a professional side. In fact, my real personality is a bit clumsy, but I studied her gaze and movements a lot to portray a character who is always full of confidence." She also shared her deep thoughts about the work's overall quality.

As for the genre she wants to try next, she chose comedy. Han Yu-eun said, "I have a bit of pride in my sense of humor. I want to try comedy acting where I let everything go. I think I am an actress with a dual image, so I also really want to take on a role that lays bare a deeply emotional psychological state."

The "WIDE SCENE" Han Yu-eun hopes to create this year is "straight ahead." She said, "Last year, I was truly grateful for the opportunities I had to film dramas and movies, but looking back, I think I was inexperienced in dealing with the situations I faced. So this year, I wanted to convey the meaning of not avoiding things and facing my emotions head-on. I will also go head-to-head in auditions."

Meanwhile, Han Yu-eun has been steadily building her filmography as an actress through works such as SBS's "Spring of Youth" and Netflix's film "Pavane."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.