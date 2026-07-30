Hwang Jung-eum Resumes Social Media With a Dramatically Different Tanned Look After Controversy... "Preparing a New Image"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum signaled her return to social media with a strikingly different look.

On the 30th, Hwang Jung-eum posted a long message along with a selfie on her social media account. She wrote, "Hello, this is Jung-eum. It's been such a long time since I last greeted you," and added, "I have been spending each day with gratitude and carefully preparing a new image."

She then sent greetings to fans, saying, "I would be very grateful if you keep watching and send your warm support as well. I am always thankful."

In the photo she shared, Hwang Jung-eum looks straight into the camera with almost no makeup. Her healthier, sun-kissed tanned skin and natural bob hairstyle drew attention. She showed a different charm with a more natural mood than before.

Hwang Jung-eum also promoted her YouTube content through her Instagram Story, leaving a message that said, "Please watch a lot," and signaling a full-scale return to activity.

Her return to social media is drawing even more attention because it is her first official update since last year's embezzlement controversy. Hwang Jung-eum was indicted on charges of investing about 4.3 billion won in cryptocurrency under her own name using funds from the agency she founded. At the time, her side admitted to the charges, saying, "It was an attempt to grow the company, but it was an immature decision," and explained that she was going through repayment procedures, including selling assets to cover the losses.

After stepping back from activities for a while following the controversy, Hwang Jung-eum recently launched a YouTube channel and resumed communication with fans. Along with her return to social media, she said she had been "preparing a new image," and attention is now turning to her future acting activities.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.