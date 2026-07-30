Ko Ji-yong Shares Meaningful Post a Day After Announcing His Divorce: "A Person in Recovery"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, shared a calm update on his life just one day after revealing news of his divorce.

On the 30th, Ko posted several photos on his social media account along with the message, "A walk with a person in recovery and an old dog. Let's stay healthy."

The photos showed Ko wearing a pink soccer jersey and shorts while taking a walk with his pet dog. Wearing a jersey marked "MESSI 10," he held the leash and strolled through an alley, or paused to look at his dog, spending a relaxed time outdoors.

In particular, the short phrase "A walk with a person in recovery and an old dog" drew attention. He added "Let's stay healthy," sending a message that appeared to hint at his recovery.

The post has drawn even more attention because it was shared so soon after his divorce announcement.

Earlier, on the 29th, Ko revealed belatedly that he and Heo Yang-im had divorced two years ago. That day, the two issued a joint statement announcing the divorce and said, "After long and deep consideration, we decided to support each other as we go our separate ways." They added, "We will end our relationship as husband and wife here, but we will continue to respect each other and fulfill our responsibilities as parents."

They also said they would continue to raise their son Seung-jae together and do their best to ensure that he grows up in a stable environment.

Meanwhile, Ko married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in 2013, and the couple welcomed their son Seung-jae in 2014. The father and son appeared on the KBS2 variety show "Superman Returns" and won much love from viewers. Ko later reduced his broadcasting activities and focused on business. Although recent rumors raised concerns about his health, he has been sharing updates that he is gradually recovering.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.