"Don't Touch My Family" Hwang Jung-min Received a Flood of Texts From Ms. A Hinting at 'Extreme Choice'... Full Story of the Stalking Case Revealed

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The full story behind the relationship between actor Hwang Jung-min and a woman identified as Ms. A, who is accused of stalking, has been revealed.

On the 30th, Dispatch published an exclusive report outlining Hwang Jung-min's meetings with Ms. A and the conflict that followed, presenting both sides' claims.

According to the report, Hwang Jung-min and Ms. A met three times between August 2023 and March 2024. Their first meeting lasted about three hours, and the next two meetings lasted about one hour each. The outlet said there was no physical contact, including hand-holding, hugging, or kissing.

Ms. A claimed that their relationship was a "private mutual relationship" that lasted for two years, or a "two-way relationship." Hwang Jung-min's side, however, said it was a misunderstanding that arose from the relationship between a fan and an actor, and argued that Ms. A had unilaterally exaggerated its meaning.

The conflict began with a soju business proposal Hwang Jung-min made as a joke. Ms. A said she took it as a real business opportunity and prepared market research and design work, but was shocked when Hwang Jung-min later cut off contact.

After Hwang Jung-min blocked her, Ms. A contacted his son and sent a message saying, "If you don't want articles to come out, tell your father to contact me." She also sent Hwang Jung-min dozens of lengthy KakaoTalk messages over the course of a day. The messages reportedly included references to an extreme choice and expressions of psychological distress.

In March 2024, Hwang Jung-min met Ms. A in person, apologized for causing confusion with the soju business proposal, and asked her to "please stop contacting my family." Although he continued to make occasional contact afterward in a defensive effort, his side said he tried to completely end the relationship in 2025.

However, when Ms. A continued sending texts and KakaoTalk messages and even approached his family, Hwang Jung-min decided it amounted to stalking and filed a complaint. The complaint reportedly included lengthy messages, letters, a will, and evidence of contact with family members.

Dispatch summarized the case by saying, "Hwang Jung-min's excessive kindness and careless remarks may have caused misunderstandings, but that cannot justify stalking behavior."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.