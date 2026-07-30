Hwang Jung-eum Says She Fell Out with Makeup Director Over Tint and Circle Lenses: "I Was Very Stubborn"

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Actress Hwang Jung-eum shared an anecdote about cutting ties with a makeup artist during her rookie days over a single lip tint.

On the 29th, Hwang Jung-eum uploaded a video titled "The Day I Brought Back My Peak Era" to her YouTube channel. In the video, she revealed why she had stopped seeing the makeup director she had worked with for a long time at Kim Cheong-gyeong Hair and Makeup Salon, which she had visited since her rookie days.

At the time, Hwang said she was so stubborn that she believed circle lenses and lip tint were essential parts of makeup. She recalled, "I had to wear tint. If my lips looked pale, I didn’t look pretty." But the makeup director disagreed. The director objected, saying, "I don’t like doing actress makeup with just tint," and the two could not narrow their differences over makeup style. Hwang laughed as she said, "We just didn’t really match. In the end, we broke up. After some time passed, I went back to see her."

Hwang later even appeared in an advertisement for the tint product she had insisted on using all along. The makeup director joked, "You insisted on that tint, and in the end you even shot a tint commercial. So you were right after all," and Hwang laughed as she remembered the moment.

Hwang also said, "I think I was really stubborn back then," drawing laughter as she looked back on the episode as a cringe-worthy memory.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum recently launched her own YouTube channel and has been connecting with fans by sharing candid stories about makeup and her daily life.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.