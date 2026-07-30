Mija's '49kg Abs' Are Gone, and Her Belly Has Filled Out Again... "My Clothes Don't Fit Well, I'll Lose 3kg"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Mija has revealed her regained belly fat and has once again started dieting.

On the 29th, Mija said, "My clothes somehow don't fit well," commenting on how her outfit fit on air had changed from before.

She then wrote, "I'll start a cleanse tomorrow. I just need to get rid of 3kg," showing her determination to slim down.

Ahead of starting her diet, Mija enjoyed a hearty Korean meal with her mother, actress Jun Sung-ae, and said, "My last feast. I'll only eat half," signaling that she was about to begin strict food management.

On the 30th, she shared a cleanse juice in a 2-liter bottle and posted, "Breakfast this morning. Just a light -3kg." Fans have continued to cheer her on as she shows a brief but strong determination to diet.

Earlier, Mija had also openly explained why she decided to diet after revealing her protruding belly.

She said, "Recently, after work, I was so happy eating late-night snacks every morning. But I was shocked when I saw photos from my peak days before marriage," explaining what led her to decide to lose weight.

In fact, Mija drew attention recently by losing 4.35kg in about seven days during a diet.

After showing her flat stomach with visible abs, she said, "The hidden lines have started to show. My current weight is 49.23kg. I want to lose about 2kg more to return to how I looked before marriage. That looks prettier on camera."

She added, "My face was also very puffy, but the lines are back. More than anything, I'm happy because my body feels so much lighter."

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae. She married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years older than her, in 2022. She currently runs the YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern" and is also active as a home shopping host.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.