Choi Jun-hee Shows Affectionate "Mom" Nickname for Close Friend of Late Choi Jin-sil, Uhm Jung-hwa...A Family-Like Bond That Endures

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, enjoyed a warm reunion with singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa and broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung, who shared a close friendship with her mother during her lifetime.

On the 30th, Choi Jun-hee shared a photo from the premiere of the film "Okay! Madam 2" along with the caption, "I should hurry over to visit home..."

That day, Choi Jun-hee showed their unchanged closeness by taking friendly photos with Uhm Jung-hwa and Choi Hwa-jung, saying, "Okay, Mom Madam... Candy and Hwa-jung-sama."

In particular, she drew attention by using affectionate nicknames such as "Okay, Mom Madam" for Uhm Jung-hwa and "Hwa-jung-sama" for Choi Hwa-jung.

Uhm Jung-hwa stars in "Okay! Madam 2," which opens on August 12. The comedy-action film follows the family of Mi-young, a former legendary agent, as they get caught up in a cruise ship hijacking in the middle of the blue sea while on a luxury cruise.

Many entertainment colleagues attended the screening, including Uhm Jung-hwa's younger brother, actor Uhm Tae-woong, as well as Hong Jin-kyung, Chun Woo-hee, and Hwasa, showing their support ahead of the film's release.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, in May.

At the wedding, close friends of the late Choi Jin-sil, including Hong Jin-kyung, Lee So-ra, Uhm Jung-hwa, and Lee Young-ja, attended as guests and congratulated Choi Jun-hee on her new beginning with heartfelt support.

This latest reunion also added warmth by showing that the precious bond formed through her mother Choi Jin-sil continues to endure.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.