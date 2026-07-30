"Complained of Feeling Unwell," Popular Actor Found Dead at Home...He Was 43

[Sportschosun, Park Aram] Taiwan's entertainment industry has been plunged into deep sorrow. Acclaimed actor Wang Kai, whose real name was Wan Jianlong, has died suddenly at the age of 43.

According to local media, Wang Kai was found dead on the 26th at his home in Da'an District, Taipei City. Police and paramedics were dispatched after a neighbor reported something was wrong because the home seemed unusually quiet, but he was already dead when they arrived at the scene.

Friends and on-site staff are struggling to hide their shock over the sudden news. His manager said he had spoken with Wang Kai until the night before the news broke and had been coordinating the next day's filming schedule. The two had exchanged a casual goodbye, saying, "See you tomorrow," which has made the loss even more heartbreaking.

According to police and statements from the bereaved family, the late actor had long relied on sleep medication because of severe stress from a packed filming schedule and an irregular lifestyle. Several prescription packets believed to contain sleeping pills were found at his home. In particular, he had taken a long break after enduring repeated losses, including the death of his father several years ago and the passing of his pet cat. He had recently returned to work and resumed his career with enthusiasm, but the tragedy ultimately struck.

Tributes from fellow entertainers are also pouring in. De Xin, who appeared with him in the drama "Baekmiinsaeng," recalled that when he recently saw Wang Kai looking noticeably thinner, he worriedly told him, "You've lost too much weight, so make sure you eat well." Wang Kai then reassured those around him by saying, "I was sick a while ago, but I'm fine now."

Another colleague, Zhang Xuan, shared their final conversation, in which Wang Kai had confided, "I don't feel well, but I can't bring myself to say I'm sick because I don't want to burden the production team." The revelation has left many deeply saddened.

He had been scheduled to film at 2 p.m. on the day he died, but he never appeared on set again. As news of his final moments spread, the public and fans alike are feeling even greater grief over the loss of someone who had always tried to fulfill his responsibilities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.