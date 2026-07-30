'I Am Solo' Season 19's Young-suk Shares Pregnancy Update Ahead of Birth: "Baby, We'll Meet Soon"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Young-suk, a cast member from the 'No-Dating Experience' special of 'I Am Solo,' has shared an update on her pregnancy.

On the 29th, Young-suk posted photos on her social media along with the message, "Baby, we'll meet soon."

In the photos, Young-suk posed for a maternity shoot with her husband. She drew attention by placing her hand on her prominent baby bump and showing the excitement of an expectant mother. Her husband also showed affection for their soon-to-be-born child by gently touching her belly, creating a warm scene.

Meanwhile, Young-suk was born in 1989 and works as a top academy instructor in Gangnam. She became known through Season 19 of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I Am Solo' special for lifelong singles, and announced her marriage in July last year, one year after appearing on the show. Then in January, she shared the news of her pregnancy, saying, "The blessing came right after our marriage," and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.