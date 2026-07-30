Jang Young-ran Stuns Viewers With Candid Confession About Pants Stained With Menstrual Blood During Filming... "I'm Not in Menopause Yet"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran turned an unexpected menstrual mishap during a YouTube shoot into laughter with her trademark wit.

On the 29th, her YouTube channel, Class A Jang Young-ran, released a video titled, "Why Is Jang Young-ran's Main PD Preparing for Marriage in a 6-Pyeong Rooftop Room? (Engaged Couple, Seoul Housing Prices)."

That day, Jang Young-ran visited the one-room apartment of the producer in charge, who is preparing to get married, and helped him get ready for his new home. As she looked around the house, she shared household tips and also advised him on what to check when looking at real estate, fully taking on the role of an older sister.

Later, the two lay side by side on the bed to try out the ceiling-mounted beam projector. Just as Jang Young-ran stood up to reattach the curtain rod, an unexpected situation unfolded. The PD carefully said, "There is menstrual blood on your pants. Are you okay?" Jang Young-ran looked startled for a moment, then took the sanitary pad handed to her and headed to the bathroom.

Even in that awkward moment, Jang Young-ran kept the jokes coming. She lightheartedly said, "I'm sorry. I'm a woman who hasn't reached menopause yet. I'm still having my period," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Viewers responded warmly to Jang Young-ran's down-to-earth attitude, praising her for openly sharing the unexpected mishap instead of hiding it. Comments included, "That's so Jang Young-ran," "It could have been embarrassing, but she handled it so cheerfully," and "She's even more likable because she's so genuine."

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran continues to connect with fans through her YouTube channel, Class A Jang Young-ran, where she shares her daily life, family stories, and a variety of entertainment content.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.