"100 Billion Won a Year" Seungje Jeong Reveals He Once Weighed 107 kg: "I Lived With Plantar Fasciitis... My Body Was So Heavy It Really Hurt"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Seungje Jeong, a top math instructor reportedly earning 10 billion won a year, said he once gained weight up to 107 kg.

On the 29th, a video titled "Taco mukbang prepared with everything because I didn't know what you'd like (w. Teacher Seungje Jeong)" was uploaded to ChimChakMan's channel.

In the video, when asked about the secret behind his increasingly handsome appearance, Jeong replied, "Dermatology. Ulthera, Thermage." He added, "It creates a solid foundation. Not everyone should try to copy it. You shouldn't spend money carelessly. My looks are still a work in progress. I'm excited too. I'm always curious how far it will go."

He also said, "What I hate most is being known for my looks. I'm really about teaching." He went on, "It feels so unfair when people say I make a living with my face. That's the thing I hate hearing the most." He then joked that when he debuted on the Etoos Education website in 2011, he deliberately gained weight up to 107 kg so he would not have to hear that kind of talk.

After hearing that, ChimChakMan asked, "Around 90 kg would have been enough, so did you give yourself an extra 10 kg cushion?" Jeong shot back, "If I made myself 107 kg no matter what, then became a top instructor, wouldn't people be less suspicious?"

He then recalled, "When I weighed 107 kg, I lived with plantar fasciitis. My soles hurt every time I walked. I was in real pain because my body was so heavy."

ChimChakMan teased him, saying, "So you kept your weight up even while breaking your body because you had to be recognized as a skilled instructor?" Jeong made everyone laugh by replying, "Now that the evaluation is already over, I'm slowly losing weight. I can show my natural self now."

Netizens responded with comments such as, "This is the first time I haven't understood Teacher Seungje's explanation," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jeong previously appeared on an entertainment program and drew attention when he spoke about his income, saying, "If you look at the salaries of Major League Baseball players, there are quite a few people around that level," and "It's above 10 billion won a year."

He also said, "I've lived my whole life as a chubby guy, except when I was in the military. I've never once dropped below 90 kg." He added, "When I checked my obesity level, it came out as 'obese.' I wanted to live normally at least once, so I lost weight down to 76 kg. I wanted to look pretty," explaining why he went on a diet.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.