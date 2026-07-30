Is that Jae-gyun Hwang? Unrecognizably gaunt after divorce and retirement... "Body fat below 10%"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Former professional baseball player Hwang Jae-kyun has captured attention with his significantly changed appearance since his retirement.

The transformation was so surprising that even his longtime teammates were astonished. On the 30th, a video showing Hwang Jae-kyun meeting SSG Landers' Oh Tae-gon was released on Tving Sports' official social media. While exchanging warm greetings, the two naturally brought up Hwang Jae-kyun's changed appearance.

Upon seeing Hwang Jae-kyun, Oh Tae-gon expressed his surprise, asking, "Haven't you lost too much weight?" In response, Hwang Jae-kyun smiled and said, "My body fat is less than 10%. This is how you should look after retirement. " However, Oh Tae-gon's surprise continued.

He gazed intently at Hwang Jae-gyun's face and remarked, "You look like a completely different person. " Hwang Jae-gyun awkwardly retorted, "Is this really necessary? You've known me for years. " Oh Tae-gon added, "I didn't realize it on screen, but seeing you in person, you really look different," and noted, "If you look at social media, you seem to be doing nothing but working out.

" He then joked, "You're practically at Gandhi's level," turning the scene into a sea of ​​laughter. Hwang Jae-gyun has recently been garnering attention for presenting a significantly different image from before, thanks to consistent exercise and weight loss. He previously drew interest by revealing a long-haired style and a much sharper face on his social media, along with a post stating, "I am growing my hair out until I can tie it up.

I will grow it out until there are no more comments telling me to cut it. " Meanwhile, after announcing his retirement from baseball last December, Hwang Jae-gyun signed an exclusive contract with SM C&C and has begun his broadcasting activities in earnest.

He married Jiyeon, a former member of the group T-ara, in 2022 but divorced her in 2024, and is currently continuing his new activities as a broadcaster. olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.