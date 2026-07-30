Lee Sang-min Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Stories from "Bloody Game X".."30 Billion Won? If I Hadn't Said That, You Couldn't Have Raised It to That Price"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Lee Sang-min shared the cheerful behind-the-scenes stories of "Bloody Game X," from his strong showing in the blind auction to the confusion over the cube price.

On the YouTube channel "Lee Sang-min's Perspective," released on Wednesday the 29th, Lee Sang-min invited all seven members of "Bloody Game X" to his home and reviewed episode 4.

Before the main review began, Lee Sang-min made everyone laugh with his witty remark, "Let the Bloody Game begin," after red juice splashed onto his clothes. He also fired off a blunt comment, saying, "Jinho is money in every episode," and showed his warm, playful side as a host by noticing Kang Ji-hoo's empty drink glass and refilling it. That even drew a lighthearted response from Park Ji-min, who said, "Oppa, this isn't even your segment right now, but you're working way too hard."

Lee Sang-min also sparked laughter with an unexpected move, pulling out a pack and using it to calm the flushed tone in his face from drinking. As he began explaining the rules of the blind auction in earnest, he sped up the video. He looked slightly embarrassed by the reaction around him, which suggested he was doing it on purpose for the "Warren Buffett" auction scene where he played a major role, but he still did not deny it, showing off his sly charm.

In particular, Lee Sang-min shared an exciting story that had not been revealed on air. Recalling how he was chased by the other contestants in episode 1, he jokingly complained, "They kicked me out, so I climbed over the wall and secretly listened from there!" He also expressed well-founded confidence about the much-talked-about "Warren Buffett" auction scene, saying, "If I hadn't said that, they wouldn't have been able to push it past 3 billion won, no matter how expensive they thought it was."

At the end of the video, Lee Sang-min candidly talked about everything from hiding the auction cube in his pants to mistakenly giving Lee Tae-gyun the wrong cube price and causing confusion. Showing off his own brand of swagger, he said, "I don't even know how much I spent. I just buy it." He later learned the full story only after watching the broadcast. He then reconciled smoothly with Lee Tae-gyun, adding a warm touch to the segment.

Meanwhile, "Lee Sang-min's Perspective," which honestly captures Lee Sang-min's personal views through a variety of content, is released every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on YouTube.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.