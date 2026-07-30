Jang Seo-hee to Jeon Hye-won: 11 Faces Caught in the Trap of Desire

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] The hidden instincts of people consumed by desire are awakening.

KBS 2TV's new daily drama, "The Trap of Desire," is set to premiere on Monday, August 10, at 7:50 p.m. It tells the revenge story of a woman who lost her life after being falsely accused of murder and fights back against overwhelming desire.

Jang Seo-hee, who earned the title of the "queen of daily dramas" by creating numerous hits such as "The Mermaid Lady" and "Temptation of Wife," is drawing major attention ahead of the broadcast as she returns to KBS with "The Trap of Desire" for the first time in 12 years. Along with Jang, actors with strong performances, including Jeon Hye-won, Seol Jung-hwan, Joo Sae-byeok, Yoon Hae-young, and Yoo Tae-woong, are raising expectations.

The group poster released today, on the 30th, features Joo Mi-ran (played by Jang Seo-hee), Go Eun-seol (played by Jeon Hye-won), Cha Seok-jin (played by Seol Jung-hwan), Kang Hae-ra (played by Joo Sae-byeok), Kim Jeong-seon (played by Yoon Hae-young), Kang Young-hoon (played by Yoo Tae-woong), Seo Hyun-jae (played by Jang Se-hyun), Seo Mirae (played by Son Seong-yoon), Wang Geum-ja (played by Seo Kwon-soon), Go Gi-han (played by Choi Jae-won), and Go Eun-guk (played by Park Seong-gyu), each living with their own desires. The varied faces revealed in the darkness hint at relationships tangled by different ambitions and hidden truths, heightening curiosity.

In particular, the poster symbolically captures the fate of Go Eun-seol, who has lost everything, drawing the eye. Her blindfolded image, as if she were wearing a crown, shows the desperate reality of a woman who has been framed as a murderer and lost both her life and her name. Meanwhile, key figures around her, including Joo Mi-ran, Kang Hae-ra, Cha Seok-jin, and Kang Young-hoon, hold their ground with cold expressions, creating a tense atmosphere. Their stance, as if competing for a single crown, evokes a fierce power struggle centered on desire and immediately grabs attention.

Those who openly reveal their desires radiate a strong presence through piercing gazes and meaningful expressions, adding to the suspense over the collapse that may unfold at the end of desire. What exactly are the desires they hold? Combined with the phrase, "A reversed fate, hidden truths, and an endless revenge," anticipation is surging for the intricate revenge and sweeping narrative that "The Trap of Desire" will deliver.

KBS 2TV's new daily drama "The Trap of Desire" will follow "Red Pearl" and premiere on Monday, August 10, at 7:50 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.