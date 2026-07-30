Kim Min-kyung, Pregnant at 46, Goes to the Hospital After a Sudden Health Setback: "I'm Scared... I Just Hope I Don't Get a Fever"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Min-kyung visited the hospital after a sudden decline in her condition.

On the 30th, Kim Min-kyung shared on her social media, "I made it this far without catching even a cold, so let's just not get a fever," and "This is a little scary." She expressed concern about her condition.

She explained that the day before yesterday, she developed such severe throat pain that it was hard to swallow, and by that day, she was also dealing with a runny nose and nasal congestion. Kim Min-kyung said, "It feels like my eyeballs are about to pop out," voicing her discomfort, and it appears she eventually went to the hospital for treatment.

Kim Min-kyung also said she was waiting for an electrocardiogram, writing, "The waiting room is a hellscape that never disappoints. I'm in line waiting for an ECG."

Meanwhile, Kim Min-kyung, born in 1981, began her entertainment career after winning Miss Korea Jin in 2001. She appeared in dramas such as Precious Family, Famous Chil Princesses, and Padam Padam. She married in 2024 and recently drew attention after announcing her pregnancy at the age of 46.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.