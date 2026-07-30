"The Grammys Are Disgusting": Backlash Grows After BTS Announces Boycott, Global Fans Outraged

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan)'s decision to reject Grammy Awards submissions has sparked a strong backlash. Major overseas media outlets have highlighted the move in connection with accusations of discrimination against the Grammys, while global fans have also unleashed harsh criticism, calling the Grammys "disgusting" and accusing them of "racist policies."

On the 29th, BTS announced on social media that it had decided not to submit entries to this year's Grammy Awards. The group said it hoped music would be heard and loved for itself, rather than being divided by region or language.

The decision came shortly after the Grammys introduced the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, leading many to interpret it as a de facto protest.

Foreign media outlets have echoed that view. AP described BTS's choice as a "sharp rejection" of the Grammys' new category, while BBC reported that BTS had joined the ranks of global artists such as The Weeknd who have boycotted the Grammys. BBC also noted that the symbolic weight of the decision is even greater because BTS could have dominated major Grammy categories next year.

The Guardian also said that, although the wording was mild, it was a clear criticism of the Grammys. The paper added that there are concerns the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category could end up excluding Asian artists from major categories. The Hollywood Reporter likewise highlighted the delicate tension between the Grammys and BTS, noting that the decision came right after the Asian pop category was introduced. CNN said many fans see the award as "rooted in exclusion," while also observing that BTS is already regarded as a group that has moved beyond such a framework.

The reaction from fans around the world, including in South Korea, has been even more intense. On online communities at home and abroad, comments poured in, including: "The Grammys are disgusting," "It's a racist policy," "They clearly wanted the buzz but didn't want to give out the award," "They used BTS's performances to promote the show for three straight years, and now they suddenly introduce an Asian pop category," "There is no such genre as Asian pop," "Grammys, stop making strange awards," and "BTS no longer needs the Grammys to prove anything."

Support from overseas fans also continued on X, formerly Twitter. One fan said, "I know how big a decision it is to make such a statement at the group's biggest comeback moment after completing military service." Another criticized the Grammys, saying, "I'm angry that they created that category." Messages of support also followed, including, "This is a decision that will go down in history. Respect to BTS."

The controversy has also revived past discrimination disputes surrounding the Grammys. The Weeknd previously publicly criticized the Grammys as "corrupt" after being left off the nominations list, and Drake also once announced a boycott, citing discrimination against Black artists.

BTS's refusal to submit appears to be expanding beyond a simple absence into a global debate over the Grammys' judging process and awards system.

Meanwhile, BTS is continuing its global success with the world tour "ARIRANG," which is taking the group to more than 30 cities around the world.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.