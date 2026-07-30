"Breaking Up a Couple"... Hwangbo Shares an Unexpected Bond Between Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra, in a Playful Mood

[Sportschosun] Singer Hwangbo showed off her close ties with actor couple Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra.

On the 29th, Hwangbo posted a proof shot on her personal account after watching the play "Dead Poets Society," in which Cha stars as the lead.

In the photo, Hwangbo is seen smiling brightly while posing affectionately between Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra.

She also added a cute joke, saying, "Breaking up the Cha-Shin couple, hehe," revealing how close she is to the two.

Meanwhile, Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra, who married in 1995, are widely loved as one of the entertainment industry's most admired couples.

The play "Dead Poets Society" is based on the film of the same name, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Set in Welton Academy, a prestigious private boarding school in New England, United States, in 1959, it follows new English teacher John Keating and students who struggle to find their dreams and identities under a rigid college-preparatory system. The production opened on July 18 and will run through September 13.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.