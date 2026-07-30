Bae Yoon-jung on Married Life with Her Husband 11 Years Younger: "It Feels Like My Mother-in-Law Handed Him Over and Said, 'You Raise Him Now'"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung opened up about her real-life married life with her husband, who is 11 years younger than her.

On the 29th, a video titled "Sorry, Tak Jae-hoon. Bae Yoon-jung Lets Loose on Doctor Chicken After Filming 'No-Nonsense'" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Doctor Chicken.

Bae said, "My husband is very boyish," and when the topic of her husband, who is 11 years younger, came up, she added, "I ended up liking someone who happened to be that much younger. I didn't meet him because of his age. When we live together at home, I tend to forget that age gap a little."

She went on to say, "I feel like my mother-in-law entrusted her son to me. It feels as if she handed him over and said, 'I raised him, so now you raise him,'" sharing a lighthearted take on her married life with her younger husband.

Meanwhile, Bae Yoon-jung married Jerome, formerly of the group X-Large, in 2014, but they divorced after two years. She remarried in 2019 to a soccer coach 11 years her junior and has a son, Jae-yul.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.