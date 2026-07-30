T-ara Reunites as a Full Group for 17th Anniversary.. Soyeon, Who Was Absent, Says, "I’m Resting Because I’m Sick, Thank You for the Congratulations"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Jiyeon of T-ara shared a group photo with the members to mark the group’s 17th debut anniversary.

On the 29th, Jiyeon celebrated the group’s 17th anniversary by posting several photos on her social media along with the short message, "17th anniversary."

The released photos showed T-ara members Jiyeon, Hyomin, Eunjung, and Qri gathered together. The members wore matching white dresses for an elegant look, and in other shots, they posed in hoodies of different colors while holding flowers and looking into the camera, showing off their unchanged charm.

Even after 17 years since their debut, the group drew warm reactions from fans by showing off their still-stunning visuals and close friendship.

However, Soyeon, one of the original members, was not seen in the photos, disappointing fans. In response, Soyeon shared her thoughts directly on social media, saying, "I wasn’t feeling well yesterday. While I was resting, many people congratulated me on T-ara’s 17th debut anniversary. I was very happy," and added, "I can’t believe 17 years have passed."

She continued, "As time has passed, I have grown. We have all grown, and you have all grown too," adding, "We have all changed in our own ways and become more mature. I cherish every moment of the past 17 years. I will always be here," expressing her lasting affection for fans.

Meanwhile, T-ara debuted in 2009 and won widespread love with a string of hit songs, including "TTL," "Lies," "I Go Crazy Because of You," "Bo Peep Bo Peep," and "Roly-Poly."

Soyeon, who left the group in May 2017, is currently continuing her career as a solo singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.