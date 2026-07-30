Hwang Jung-eum Was Cast as the Top Choice for "Kill Me, Heal Me" Without an Audition... "No Audition After 'High Kick Through the Roof'"

[Sportschosun, Jeong An-ji] Actress Hwang Jung-eum confidently said that she was the top choice for drama casting during her peak years.

On the 30th, a short video titled "'I was the No. 1 choice for drama casting... until then'" was posted on the YouTube channel "Hwang Jung-eum."

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum was asked when the drama "Kill Me, Heal Me" aired and replied, "It was 2015. I guess I did two projects that year."

She recalled the drama's huge popularity, saying, "After 'Kill Me, Heal Me,' I did 'She Was Pretty.' Both were massive hits."

The production team then asked, "Were you cast in 'Kill Me, Heal Me' after an audition?" Hwang Jung-eum laughed and said, "An audition? What audition?" She added, "After 'High Kick Through the Roof,' I was always the No. 1 choice for every drama casting call," emphasizing, "I was absolutely the top choice."

Hwang Jung-eum also looked back on the filming of "Kill Me, Heal Me" and expressed her gratitude, saying, "I learned melodrama from Ji Sung. He told me, 'You just have to do melodrama slowly.' I have a quick personality and had mostly done romantic comedies, so I wasn't very good at melodrama, but Ji Sung helped me a lot."

She went on to say, "A lot of people say 'Kill Me, Heal Me' is the work of their lives." She added, "I definitely feel the same way. If we like something, viewers like it too."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.