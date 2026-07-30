Lee Jung-jae Reportedly Lives in a 9 Billion Won Luxury Villa... Neighbor Says, "He Greets You in the Elevator and Has Great Manners" (Gwang Ye-won)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kim Hye-jeong, the head of a beauty and fashion brand, shared a heartwarming story about actor Lee Jung-jae.

On the 30th, a video titled "The Secret to Success According to CEO Belle J, Who Runs a 200 Billion Won Company | Kang Ye-won's Beauty Marble" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Gwang Ye-won.

That day, Kang Ye-won cautiously opened the conversation by saying, "Aren't you the woman who lives below actor Lee Jung-jae?" She then mentioned the luxury residence in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, which Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung reportedly purchased side by side, adding that the home had been featured on YouTube.

Kang asked, "Did Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung also live there? Do they greet you when you meet them in the elevator?" Kim replied, "Yes, they do. We do not meet often, but we run into each other once every two or three months."

When Kang asked, "What are they like?" Kim praised them, saying, "They are extremely polite. I had a lot of bags the other day, and he even held the door for me. He is so kind." Kang agreed, saying, "I saw him once before too, and he seemed nice. He was very polite."

Kim laughed and said, "He even asked me recently what the company name was, so I told him." Kang joked, "You should have given him some cosmetics. I would have delivered them for you," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Lateras, the luxury villa in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul where Lee Jung-jae lives, was completed in 2013. The complex has three basement levels and 16 floors above ground, with only 18 households. Lee is said to live in a duplex unit with an exclusive area of 182 square meters. Its current market value is estimated at more than 8 billion to 9 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.