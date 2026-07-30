"88-Year-Old" Jeon Won-joo Says "I'm Trembling" After Touching the Chest Muscles of a 33-Year-Old Trainer

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Jeon Won-joo drew laughs with her candid reaction, saying she was "trembling" after seeing a young trainer take off his shirt.

On the 30th, a video titled "Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jeon Won-joo's fiery rejuvenation trip with a bodybuilder" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo.'

In the video, Jeon Won-joo could not take her eyes off the 33-year-old owner of a personal training studio as he appeared as a helper, smiling warmly at him. He said he had been dragged there by the producer in charge, who was also a trainer. Jeon, who has no daughter, joked, "I want him as my son-in-law," sending the set into laughter.

A little later, they arrived at a green tea field, where the trainer suggested taking photos at the scenic spot. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo then said, "My clothes are white, so they'll get dirty if I sit down. We need something to put down." Without hesitation, the trainer took off his jacket and placed it on the chair.

Seeing this, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and Jeon Won-joo were impressed by his thoughtfulness, and they were especially amazed when he revealed his muscular build. Jeon, in particular, said, "I'm touched," expressing how pleased she was.

Jeon then admired the trainer's firm chest muscles, saying, "Look at this. He's handsome. But it's bigger than a woman's." The trainer joked back, "It was worth building my body."

At that moment, the trainer took off his shirt, and Jeon Won-joo's honest reaction, "I'm trembling. Just looking at that," drew more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.