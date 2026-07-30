Han Ga-in Says She’s Been Handling All the Child Rides Alone as Yeon Jung-hoon Returns to Acting After 6 Years

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Han Ga-in Says She’s Been Handling All the Child Rides Alone as Yeon Jung-hoon Returns to Acting After 6 Years

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Han Ga-in cheered on her husband Yeon Jung-hoon’s first stage play while also opening up about how she has been handling childcare on her own.

On the 30th, a video titled "What Happens When a Stunning Beauty Han Ga-in Goes to Support Yeon Jung-hoon’s First-Ever Project (+Cha In-pyo After 20 Years)" was released on the YouTube channel Han Ga In's Free Woman. The video showed Han Ga-in visiting the rehearsal site for Yeon Jung-hoon’s play Dead Poets Society and cheering him on before his first performance.

That day, Han Ga-in said, "It’s the first performance today, so I prepared rice cakes for good luck. I heard people hand out rice cakes when a performance begins." She introduced the rice cakes she had prepared herself.

Han Ga-in Says She’s Been Handling All the Child Rides Alone as Yeon Jung-hoon Returns to Acting After 6 Years
Han Ga-in Says She’s Been Handling All the Child Rides Alone as Yeon Jung-hoon Returns to Acting After 6 Years
Han Ga-in Says She’s Been Handling All the Child Rides Alone as Yeon Jung-hoon Returns to Acting After 6 Years
Han Ga-in Says She’s Been Handling All the Child Rides Alone as Yeon Jung-hoon Returns to Acting After 6 Years

When the production team asked, "Do you really have to go this far because of Yeon Jung-hoon’s play?" Han Ga-in replied, "That’s not the issue. I wasn’t going to say all this today, but what I did for Yeon Jung-hoon’s play wasn’t this rice cake. It was handling all the kids’ rides by myself for all those days."

She added with a laugh, "It was vacation, and I even took them on a trip by myself. This is nothing."

Meanwhile, Han Ga-in and Yeon Jung-hoon married in 2005 and have one son and one daughter. Yeon took a break after the 2020 Channel A drama "Lie After Lie" and recently returned to acting with the play Dead Poets Society.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Sohee, Kim
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