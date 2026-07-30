Lee Ji-hye Freaks Out at a Cockroach Just 3 Days After Moving Into Her 49-Pyeong Han River View Home... "Sealed Off the Exposed Concrete Ceiling"

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Singer and broadcaster Lee Ji-hye shared the story of how she was shocked to find a cockroach on the ceiling just three days after moving.

On the 30th, a video titled "Lee Ji-hye Finally Has a New Home! First Look at Her Luxury New House in the 40-Pyeong Range (40-Year-Old Apartment)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister."

In the video, Lee Ji-hye explained, "We moved after downsizing from an 80-pyeong home to a 49-pyeong one. You may wonder why we would downsize from 80 pyeong while working so much, but our goal is minimalism. Let's stop living just to look a certain way." Her husband then drew laughter by reacting, "Huh?" as if he was hearing it for the first time.

At the entrance of the new home, there was a spacious shoe cabinet created by redesigning the existing pantry layout, along with a sink where they could wash their hands immediately after coming home. Lee Ji-hye explained, "It's marble from Europe. I was worried the color might be too strong, but without it, the space would have looked plain."

Next to the entrance, there was a workspace where Taeri and Elly can dream big, Elly's room filled with cute items, and a white-and-wood-toned study-style living room that caught the eye. Lee Ji-hye said, "I boldly got rid of the TV," but added, "I installed a shelf so a TV can be placed there anytime," drawing laughter.

At that moment, when Taeri said, "A cockroach came out of the ceiling," Lee Ji-hye joked, "We're right by the Han River. It's a cockroach hotspot. So they always come by to congratulate us," making everyone laugh.

She said, "Just three days after moving in, we were so shocked to see them that we had no choice but to call Cesco," adding, "We sealed off the exposed concrete ceiling with silicone."

Lee Ji-hye also revealed why she had to choose an exposed concrete ceiling. She said, "The reason we had no choice was that the old house has a low ceiling. If we covered the exposed concrete, the ceiling would be even lower, and Seo Jang-hoon wouldn't be able to come to our house," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.