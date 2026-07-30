"I couldn’t run away because I thought I’d be cut off from Lee Chan-hyuk"... Lee Su-hyun, who lost 30 kg, reveals why she endured a one-room group training camp

[Sportschosun, Jung An-ji] AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun is drawing attention after revealing the behind-the-scenes story of her 30 kg weight loss and the grueling self-discipline process that went with it.

On the 30th, a video titled "A Day in AKMU’s Su-hyun" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Life84.

In the video, G-ian 84 visited the training center that Lee Su-hyun goes to five days a week. Lee Su-hyun, who recently succeeded in losing 30 kg, said she would like to lose about 7 kg more. When G-ian 84 asked, "If it’s not rude, may I ask your weight?" Lee Su-hyun immediately replied, "It is rude," drawing laughter.

Lee Su-hyun then launched into intense training, including power training and Hyrox workouts. Even as she said, "Life is tough," she did not give up. She added, "It feels rewarding when I work hard, manage myself, and see the results."

In particular, Lee Su-hyun opened up about the difficult period hidden behind her 30 kg weight loss. She said, "When we stayed together in January, the coach, my brother, and I went on a training camp," adding, "We lived in a one-room space for a month and worked out all day long." She continued, "At first, I wanted to run away, but I couldn’t because I thought I’d be cut off from my brother," describing how hard that time was. She said she was able to endure it to the end thanks to the support of her family and coach.

Lee Su-hyun also said, "Before that, I was living like a hikikomori by myself. If someone told me to live together, I would run away, so they tempted me by showing me a really nice house and suggesting we do a share house."

After living together in a detached house and focusing on exercise and diet management, Lee Su-hyun emerged back into the world after a year, looking completely transformed.

Lee Su-hyun said, "I mostly diet, and I don’t really like alcohol. I tried it once out of curiosity, but once I got drunk, I kept eating until I threw up." She added, "I had lived while holding back my cravings for food, so once that restraint was lifted, I kept eating until my body rejected it. That made me think that if I drank, it would completely ruin my body."

She also said that although she lost 30 kg, "I lost it in a healthy way. If anything, I’m healthier and better now." She added, "I eat two meals a day. I don’t have much self-control. That’s why I’m training so hard. I’m exercising, practicing restraint, and continuing to do things I don’t want to do." Her remarks drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.