Lee Hye-young, "Graduated from Lung Cancer After 6 Years": "Eye Condition Calmed Down and Pain Disappeared"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress and singer Lee Hye-young shared her overwhelming emotions as she wrapped up the follow-up examinations that had continued for six years following her lung cancer surgery.

On the 30th, a video titled "6th Year of Battling Lung Cancer, Lee Hye-young Ahead of Final Examination ft. Notice" was released on the YouTube channel 'Hye-young Can't Be Stopped'. On this day, Lee Hye-young visited the hospital to undergo her final follow-up examination. Before the test, she could not hide her nervousness.

When asked by the production team, "How do you feel?", she honestly confessed her trembling state, saying, "I feel like I'm in cardiac arrest. " However, the results of the examination, which proceeded amidst tension, were welcome news. Leaving the hospital after the consultation, Lee Hye-young smiled brightly and said, "The professor was saying something but I couldn't understand it, but the conclusion is that my lungs have enlarged. " The explanation is that lung function has recovered significantly as the lungs naturally filled the space left by the surgery.

However, Lee Hye-young shared her thoughts in a calm tone, saying, "I am not completely cured yet. It just means the cancer has not metastasized any further. For now, I have graduated from this lung cancer.

But since I don't know when or how things might turn out, I always have to live healthily from now on. " She continued to express her determination to manage her health, adding, "I need to avoid stress, do a lot of cardio, and eat well. Also, I was told not to go to places with bad air.

" She also recalled the past, saying, "Hearing that I am okay made the past five years flash before my eyes like a slideshow. I can only think about how difficult it was. It felt like I was the only one in the world.

" When asked what she wanted to do, she replied, "Travel. " He expressed his wishes, saying, "I want to go to famous restaurants. I want to travel all over the country, and I also want to go to Japan.

I couldn't even go to nearby places because I was sick. " Finally, Lee Hye-young shared her hopes, saying, "If I live with a light and joyful heart from now on, won't the pain disappear and my eyes calm down?" She added, "Perhaps because I have more vitality now than when I first started YouTube, my eyes feel more comfortable and the pain has subsided. Someday, I want to be able to say, 'I'm not in pain anymore.

'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.