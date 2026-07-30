"With Her Mother Detained," Jang Yoon-jeong Leaves Seoul Alone... A Healing Trip at a Hanok Stay, "Recharging"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong shared an update on how she has been taking time to recharge during a solo hanok trip.

On the 30th, a video titled "Recharging" was uploaded to her YouTube channel.

In the video, Jang Yoon-jeong is seen packing her own bags and heading to a quiet hanok stay. After leaving behind the noisy city of Seoul and arriving at a serene hanok with a courtyard, she opened the door and exclaimed like a child, "Amazing, amazing."

She later sat on the wooden floor, quietly reflecting while listening to birdsong and the sound of the wind. She also grilled meat herself and ate it with Soju, then enjoyed a relaxed evening with her own homemade hoe-muchim and fish cake soup, fully savoring a break made just for herself.

Unlike her glamorous image on stage, Jang Yoon-jeong's simple and comfortable life in nature offered viewers a gentle sense of healing as well.

Her recent update drew even more attention because it came after a family-related issue that was recently made public. Her mother was recently detained on suspicion of investment fraud involving tens of millions of won. She is accused of receiving tens of millions of won from an acquaintance under the pretense of investment and then failing to pay the promised returns.

Fans who watched the video left messages of support in the comments, saying, "This too shall pass. May you walk only on a flower path," "Stay strong," and "If you hold on and endure, it will pass."

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013 and has one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.