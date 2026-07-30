Lee Su-hyun Says She Was Cheated Out of Copyright by Her Older Brother Lee Chan-hyuk... "I Made the Intro to 'Eoreumdeul'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] AKMU's Lee Su-hyun drew laughs as she revealed behind-the-scenes stories about her music work, saying, "I was cheated by my older brother Lee Chan-hyuk."

On the 30th, a video titled "A Day in the Life of AKMU's Su-hyun" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Life84.

In the video, Kian84 visited the home where siblings Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun live. When Su-hyun was asked to show him around the house, she sat down at the piano.

She played the piano and said, "I made the intro to AKMU's first album 'Eoreumdeul.'" She then added, "I made this, and my brother said, 'This is pretty good,' then suddenly made 'Eoreumdeul' and listed himself as the lyricist and composer," making everyone laugh as she said, "I was cheated."

Lee Su-hyun said she was only 14 at the time and did not understand copyright, adding, "I got taken for a ride." She also said she still tells her brother, "You're a scammer," drawing more laughter.

Lee Su-hyun also talked about the company she currently runs with Lee Chan-hyuk. She said their agency, Center of Inspiration, has a total of 10 employees, and that Lee Chan-hyuk plays a central role in overall management.

When asked whether the company was started because her brother wanted to do it, Lee Su-hyun replied, "Yes. We always let my brother handle everything. He writes all the lyrics and composes all the music, and he takes care of every little detail."

She continued, "I had stopped because my brother felt like such a huge wall, but lately I've started working on songs again a little." She added, "My brother even said, 'How could I let someone like you go to waste?'" showing Lee Chan-hyuk's supportive side. After hearing that, Kian84 said, "There is no brother like that," and Lee Su-hyun replied, "That's true, but I'm a good younger sister too," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.