Moon Geun-young Gets Emotional After Announcing Marriage to Jeong Pyeong: "I Will Live Even More Beautifully Thanks to Your Congratulations"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Actress Moon Geun-young expressed her gratitude for the flood of congratulations and support that followed news of her marriage.

On the 30th, Moon Geun-young wrote on her account, "I was deeply moved by all the congratulations. It was a moment when I truly felt how much love I have been receiving," thanking her fans.

She added, "Thank you so, so much for your congratulations and support. I will try to live even more beautifully, just as much as you have celebrated this news. Once again, I sincerely thank you :)"

Earlier, on the 29th, Moon Geun-young announced her marriage herself by posting a handwritten letter on her social networking service (SNS) account. She introduced her spouse, saying, "I met someone with whom I want to walk the road I have always walked alone," and described him as "someone with whom I want to share the times I spent worrying alone, and someone who can make each other laugh over even the smallest things."

She continued, "I want to fill the life ahead with the two of us, not just one," revealing her excitement for a new beginning.

Her agency, Cré Company, also said that Moon Geun-young and Jeong Pyeong recently got married. However, it did not disclose specific details such as the exact date of the wedding. The two are said to have replaced a large ceremony with a meal attended by family members.

The couple, who had been dating for a long time, reportedly kept their relationship private even from people close to them, supporting each other from their respective places while their love grew.

Moon Geun-young's husband, Jeong Pyeong, was born in 1980 and is seven years older than her. Since his debut in 2007, he has worked mainly on musical and theater stages. He has appeared in musicals such as "Radio Star," "Aida," "Laundry," "Agatha," and "A Million Roses of Love," and has also performed in the play "Eden Hair Salon."

Beyond their shared identity as actors, the two also built a connection through creative work. Jeong Pyeong is known to have worked with Moon Geun-young in the creative collective "Bachi," where she served as a director. "Bachi" was a community that explored various forms of creation beyond the boundaries of acting and directing, and included Moon Geun-young, Jeong Pyeong, actor Ahn Seung-gyun, and Hong Sa-bin.

Jeong Pyeong also maintained that connection by appearing in the tvN drama "Catch the Ghost," which starred Moon Geun-young and Ahn Seung-gyun.

Starting as long-time colleagues, the two reportedly built trust through shared understanding of works and creative pursuits, later developing into a romantic relationship and eventually becoming husband and wife.

The following is Moon Geun-young's full SNS post.

I was deeply moved by all the congratulations.

It was a moment when I truly felt how much love I have been receiving.

Thank you so, so much for your congratulations and support.

I will try to live even more beautifully, just as much as you have celebrated this news.

Once again, I sincerely thank you :)

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.