Kim Jae-joong brings home a woman 10 years his junior... Father says "She would make a great daughter-in-law," sparking explosive interest ('Stars' Restaurant')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] An unexpected 'daughter-in-law audition' unfolded as singer Kim Jae-joong introduced Hibab, a mukbang YouTuber 10 years his junior, to his parents.

The KBS 2TV variety show 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 30th, featured a summer special titled 'Dangerous Invitation. ' On this day, Kim Jae-joong informed his parents of a surprise visit, saying, "A female guest is coming to the house.

" His parents, who had been waiting for their son's marriage more than anyone, could not hide their excitement. In particular, Kim Jae-joong, who had stated last year that he would "get married at 40," has now turned forty.

His parents naturally brought up the topic of marriage. His father said, "I hope she doesn't have picky eating habits and gets along well with her eight older sisters," while his mother drew laughter by mentioning realistic 'daughter-in-law requirements,' saying, "She needs to be good at saving money.

" Shortly after, the guest who arrived at the house was revealed to be mukbang YouTuber Hibab. Kim Jae-joong introduced Hibab, saying, "I became close with Hibab while working together.

She is a friend I became close with while eating together," explaining that they were close acquaintances rather than lovers. However, his parents' interest was extraordinary.

Observing Hibab's impression and personality closely from their first meeting, the two exchanged whispers that brought laughter, saying things like, "Isn't she too thin?", "Young people these days are all like that," and "I thought she was a member of Girls' Generation. " Hibab captivated his parents' hearts with her uniquely friendly personality.

At the meal, true to her nature as a mukbang YouTuber, she displayed a hearty appetite. Witnessing this, Kim Jae-joong's father gave a thumbs up, saying, "She eats so heartily.

She eats so deliciously. " Additionally, upon learning that Hibab is 10 years younger than Kim Jae-joong, his mother remarked, "Then the woman is at a disadvantage," turning the scene into a sea of ​​laughter.

As the atmosphere warmed up, Kim Jae-joong wore a perplexed expression, saying, "I just brought a female acquaintance; I don't know why this turned into an audition. " However, his father revealed subtle expectations, asking, "What happens when a man and a woman get close?" and showed active interest by even asking about Hibab's parents and hometown.

In particular, when the topic of Kim Jae-joong's family—having eight older sisters—came up, his father asked, "You have eight sisters-in-law; will that be okay?" to which Hibab replied, "I think I could get along well with everyone. I don't think that's something to worry about too much," earning her another passing grade.

Jeju Island Hibab, who is from the same hometown, showed her affectionate side by being the first to suggest, "Let's go to Jeju Island together when the weather gets warmer. " In response, Kim Jae-joong's father revealed his honest feelings, saying, "I liked her lively personality even more.

I thought she would make a good girlfriend for my son," bringing both warmth and laughter. shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.