Roh Yoon-seo Was an Elite Graduate of Sunhwa Arts High School and Ewha Womans University: "I Got In by Luck, Majored in Western Painting" (Sanjine)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] The first meeting of the new members of 'Sister's Farm Direct Delivery 3' was unveiled, creating a warm atmosphere.

On the tvN variety show 'Sister's Farm Direct Delivery 3,' which aired on the 30th, the first meeting of Yum Jung-ah, Kim Sun-young, Kang You-seok, and Roh Yoon-seo was shown, marking the start of a new journey.

Before meeting the new members that day, Yum Jung-ah expressed her excitement, saying, "I'm nervous. This feeling of starting something new." After meeting Kim Sun-young, she greeted her warmly, saying, "Didn't you come to my house and hang out two months ago?"

When Kang You-seok appeared, Yum Jung-ah welcomed him, saying, "We're filming 'The Miracle of Namiya General Store' together." Kang You-seok politely greeted Kim Sun-young, whom he was meeting for the first time, and showed his admiration by saying, "I've seen you a lot on TV."

The youngest member, Roh Yoon-seo, drew attention by bringing plants suited to each member in celebration of Arbor Day. She explained, "It feels good when there are plants at home," and Yum Jung-ah smiled, saying, "Yoon-seo has such a beautiful heart."

Yum Jung-ah then recalled an episode involving Roh Yoon-seo, whom she had met at a past premiere. She shared a heartwarming story, saying, "She ran over from far away to greet me. We hadn't even worked on a project together."

She added more warmth with praise, saying, "Every time I watched her work, I thought, 'Yoon-seo is so pretty,' and when she came over to greet me, she was even prettier."

Yum Jung-ah later asked the members what they were curious about, and Kang You-seok began talking about himself. He said, "Can I talk about myself? I like talking. My hometown is Gangneung. My grandfather farmed on a large scale. I've never had to buy potatoes or rice."

When Yum Jung-ah showed interest, saying, "You must be good at working in fields and rice paddies," Kang You-seok replied honestly, "If I go and work, I'm just the helper who brings snacks. I don't have any real skills," drawing laughter.

Roh Yoon-seo said, "I originally studied art. I graduated from Sunhwa Arts High School," and added, "I also graduated from Ewha Womans University, majoring in Western painting. I got in by luck."

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.