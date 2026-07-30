Yano Shiho Confesses Unexpected 'Drinking Buddies' with 'Mother of the Triplets' Song Il-kook's Wife... "Makgeolli Taught by a Judge" ('Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Japanese top model Yano Shiho drew laughter by revealing the special reason she fell in love with Makgeolli.

The KBS 2TV show 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 30th, featured a summer special titled 'Dangerous Invitation. ' On this day, Yano Shiho invited singer Jang Yoon-jeong to her home and spent a special time cooking for her.

Yano Shiho said, "We always said we would meet separately but couldn't. I am so happy you came today," adding, "I wanted to cook a meal for you myself," before setting out to make Samgyetang, a summer health food.

The two, known to be close friends, continued a comfortable conversation while cooking. In particular, Jang Yoon-jeong made the atmosphere even more warm and friendly by bringing out Makgeolli like a gift for the two, who are avid drinkers.

Welcoming the Makgeolli warmly, Yano Shiho revealed, "I really love Makgeolli," and shared how she first came to drink it. She She surprised everyone by saying, "The mom of the triplets told me.

" The "mom of the triplets" she referred to is the wife of actor Song Il-guk, and it is known that the two have maintained a close friendship since forming a bond through the KBS show "The Return of Superman. " Yano Shiho then added, "A judge told me," once again mentioning that Song Il-guk's wife is a sitting judge.

In response, Jang Yoon-jung cleverly retorted, "It is a very legal makgeolli," turning the set into a sea of ​​laughter.

Throughout the broadcast, Yano Shiho displayed her signature down-to-earth and friendly charm, showcasing delightful chemistry with Jang Yoon-jung.

The two captivated viewers by revealing their relaxed daily lives, such as enjoying makgeolli and samgyetang together while discussing summer health foods and alcohol.

Meanwhile, Yano Shiho is married to mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon and has a daughter named Choo Sarang.

The family received great love through KBS's "The Return of Superman," and they continue to communicate with domestic fans by consistently sharing updates on their lives through broadcasts and social media.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.