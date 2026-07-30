Woman Who Made Claims About Hwang Jung-min Repeatedly Denies Report Saying There Was Physical Contact on Their First Meeting

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] A woman who raised allegations about actor Hwang Jung-min's private life has pushed back against reports saying there was no physical contact, reiterating her position.

On the 30th, the woman posted a screenshot of a Dispatch article on her account and wrote, "If unilateral molestation counts as physical contact, then it happened right there at the airport. I opened the article to write a rebuttal, but what is this asymmetry, with Hwang Jung-min written by international age and me by Korean age? Is Hwang Jung-min in 2026 while I am in a previous administration?"

She added, "Unless the intent is to make one side seem younger and the other older, even by a year," expressing dissatisfaction with the report.

The woman also claimed, "To be precise, even on our first meeting, the physical contact continued all the way through the market alley from the bar to the taxi stand."

She went on to write, "Because of this, I was too shocked to move forward. Please write the article fairly. Focus on the evidence." She later added, "I have now turned on my computer, so I need to drink some water and it looks like this will take all day," and said, "Also, I am an ordinary person who has retained legal counsel."

Earlier that day, Dispatch reported that Hwang Jung-min and the woman met three times starting in August 2023, and that there was no physical relationship during those meetings.

However, the woman continues to claim that Hwang Jung-min committed unilateral molestation, so the gap between the two sides is likely to persist.

The controversy surfaced on the 29th, when the woman disclosed voice recordings, photos, and text messages from a person believed to be Hwang Jung-min on her social media account. She claimed that Hwang Jung-min had kept contacting her and had suggested meeting even during filming.

In response, Hwang Jung-min's agency, SEM COMPANY, immediately issued a rebuttal. The agency described the woman as "a suspect in a stalking crime who repeatedly harassed Hwang Jung-min" and said the court had recognized her stalking allegations, issuing summary orders including three temporary restraining measures and a fine of 3 million won. It also said it plans to take additional legal action over maliciously edited posts and the spread of false information.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.