Jang Yoon-jeong Shocked by Rumors of Divorce and Even Death... "The Funeral Photo Was So Offensive" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong opened up about her frustration after mentioning the shocking fake news that has surrounded her.

The July 30 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' aired as part of a summer special titled 'Dangerous Invitation.'

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong prepared a meal with Japanese model Yano Shiho and talked about the fake news circulating online.

Yano Shiho first shared her own disbelief, saying, "There is so much fake news these days. I saw an article saying Choo Sung-hoon and I had divorced."

Jang Yoon-jeong strongly related to the story and said, "I have also heard that I got divorced so many times. There were fake reports saying, 'She is getting divorced' and 'She already got divorced.'"

Yano Shiho directly denied the breakup rumors, saying, "Our marriage is fine. We did not divorce. He is right next to me."

Jang Yoon-jeong then went a step further and shocked everyone by saying, "I died once recently. They said I had fallen ill."

She added that she quickly posted a denial on social networking service and then deleted it, because she wanted to reassure people close to her before they worried. She also said the funeral photo was upsetting.

In fact, when a false post spread online last November claiming that singer Jang Yoon-jeong had suddenly died at the age of 45, she personally clarified the rumor on her social networking service, writing, "I have received many calls, so please do not worry. It is not a good photo or a good post, so I will delete it. Stay healthy, everyone."

At the time, her husband Do Kyung-wan also drew attention after expressing anger on social networking service, writing, "Damn it... these bastards... my sister is eating pajeon and makgeolli with me right now."

Jang Yoon-jeong told Yano Shiho, "You do not need to pay too much attention to fake news. It is not good for your mental health," and added with a laugh, "We are both about to enter menopause, so we should not get stressed." Her lighthearted comment drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong is married to broadcaster Do Kyung-wan, a former KBS announcer, and they have one son and one daughter. She continues to stay active in both broadcasting and performances.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.