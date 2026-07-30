Lee Dong-gun Makes First Appearance on 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp'... "I Wonder If I Am Qualified, But I Hope My Own Divorce Pain Will Help Me Relate"

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Lee Dong-gun Makes First Appearance on 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp'... "I Wonder If I Am Qualified, But I Hope My Own Divorce Pain Will Help Me Relate"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Actor Lee Dong-gun shared his thoughts on joining "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" as a new family investigator.

On the JTBC variety show "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," which aired on the 30th, the admission process for the 23rd group of couples was revealed, and Lee Dong-gun made his first appearance as the new family investigator, following Jin Tae-hyun.

That day, Seo Jang-hoon introduced Lee Dong-gun, saying, "A new family investigator has joined us for the second anniversary revamp." Lee Dong-gun then said, "It feels very strange and I am nervous. Please take good care of me," as he shared his thoughts on his first appearance.

Lee Dong-gun was previously married to actress Jo Yoon-hee, with whom he has a daughter, before the couple later divorced. Referring to his own experience, he said, "At first, I watched it for fun, but as I kept watching, I grew attached to the couples. They are exposing their own flaws in order to protect their families and marriages. I felt respect for that, because I could not do the same."

Lee Dong-gun Makes First Appearance on 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp'... "I Wonder If I Am Qualified, But I Hope My Own Divorce Pain Will Help Me Relate"

He added, "I wondered whether I was qualified. Still, I have also gone through the same pain and difficult times as these couples, so I thought there might be something I could do to empathize with them. That gave me the courage to sit here today."

Footage released along with his remarks also drew attention, showing Lee Dong-gun spending time with his daughter even after the divorce. It was reported that he still meets her every weekend.

Seo Jang-hoon then encouraged Lee Dong-gun, saying, "You can offer good advice through your own experience, so please give them your generous guidance and support."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Sohee, Kim
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