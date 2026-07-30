Jin Tae-hyun Shares Good News Three Months After Being Told to Leave 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp'... "He and Park Si-eun Are Named MCs"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun shared a welcome update after leaving JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp,' announcing that he has taken on a new MC role.

On the 30th, Jin Tae-hyun said directly, "Hello, this is Jin Tae-hyun. I hope you are well. Today, I have some news to share with you."

He added, "My wife and I have become the MCs of CTS's 'I Am Happy Every Day.' We successfully completed our first recording," and said he would be hosting the new program.

He continued, "Because our identity is a couple who believes in Jesus, we are doing a program that shares Jesus' love." He also said, "This is not a broadcast only for believers. We will work with the production team to create a show where anyone can comfortably come to know Jesus. Please look forward to the newly launched 'I Am Happy Every Day.'"

Jin Tae-hyun said, "If my wife and I do it, we will do it properly. Please spread the word and show a lot of interest. I will do my best to share Jesus' love."

He also raised expectations by saying, "This is a secret, but there will be really wonderful and outstanding guest stars appearing one after another."

The new MC appointment is drawing attention because it is Jin Tae-hyun's first broadcast activity since recently leaving JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp.'

Jin Tae-hyun worked as an investigator on 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' for about two years, sharing the concerns of the cast members. However, in a recent episode, no separate farewell message was shown. Instead, only a caption appeared saying, "Thank you to Investigator Jin Tae-hyun for being with us for two years until the 22nd season arrived," which left viewers disappointed.

Later, it was revealed that the production team had delivered a plaque of appreciation through his manager rather than handing it to him in person, prompting various reactions over the departure process. Jin Tae-hyun's successor will be actor Lee Dong-gun.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun married actress Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple built a family through public adoption and has received much support. They are currently living with their three daughters.

Earlier this year, he also drew support from many people after personally revealing that he had decided to stop pursuing plans for a second child.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.