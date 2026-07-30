79-Year-Old Heo Young-man Shares Update After Fall, Saying He Is Calmly Working to Recover His Health

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Cartoonist Heo Young-man has shared an update on his condition.

On the 30th, a post appeared on Heo Young-man's social networking service account along with a photo, saying, "I am delivering carefully made prints to the people who appeared in the notebook, following the small gesture he promised long ago, along with more than 50 volumes of comic diaries."

The photo showed more than 50 volumes of comic diaries that Heo Young-man had drawn himself, neatly stacked up. He has recorded memories by illustrating precious moments from his life, including the moment Han River won the Nobel Prize in Literature and everyday scenes spent with acquaintances.

Heo Young-man's side said, "We are delivering these carefully made prints, carrying the feelings he has long kept in his heart, to the people who appeared in the comic diaries."

It also addressed Heo Young-man's condition after he recently paused his activities due to health issues. His side said, "The teacher is also calmly making efforts to recover his health," reassuring fans.

Meanwhile, since his debut in 1974, Heo Young-man has established himself as one of South Korea's most prominent cartoonists with a string of signature works, including "Sikgaek," "Tazza: The High Rollers," "Bridal Mask," and "Oh! Han River." He was widely loved for hosting TV Chosun's "Heo Young Man's Food Travel" for about seven years from 2019, but he stepped down from the program after suspending activities following a fall in June.

At the time, Heo Young-man's side said, "He recently fell and was injured, and there was a situation in which he was taken to the intensive care unit. He is currently hospitalized and recovering his health."

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.