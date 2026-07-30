BIBI Says She Got an Upset Stomach After Eating Leftovers at Work When She Had No Money... "Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae Gave Me 100,000 Won a Month" ('Where Is My Home')

Singer BIBI looked back on the financial hardship she faced early in her career and shared that she once got an upset stomach after eating leftover food because she had no money.

On the 30th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Where Is My Home,' BIBI, who moved to Seoul from Changwon, joined Joo Woo-jae and Kim Dae-ho, who moved to Seoul from Yangpyeong, as they visited homes of people who had also come to the capital.

That day, Kim Dae-ho was asked, "What was the most extreme thing you did to save money after coming to Seoul?" He replied, "I once washed my clothes with kitchen detergent because I didn't have laundry detergent."

BIBI said, "I had no money, so I went to the company to eat meals there. Whenever I went, I tried to eat as much as I could," and added, "I once ate leftovers and got an upset stomach," drawing sympathy. She went on to share her bittersweet frugality story, saying, "From then on, President Tiger JK and Tasha told me, 'Eat everything and throw the rest away. Don't leave anything behind. BIBI will pick it up and eat it.'" She added with a laugh, "After that, the boss gave me pocket money of 50,000 won or 100,000 won."

BIBI also revealed how difficult her life was when she first started living on her own. She recalled, "When I moved to Seoul, I brought two thin blankets, toothpaste, clothes, and two pairs of shoes," and said, "It was a 7-pyeong room, but there was nothing in it. I didn't even have a bed, so I slept on blankets spread on the floor."

She continued, "The company came to my place and was shocked. The boss and Tasha asked, 'Why are you living like this?'" She added, "One day, after work, I went home and found that I had a bed and a rug. From then on, I lived like a human being," expressing her gratitude.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.