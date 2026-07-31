Swings Injects Maximum Dose of Mounjaro Directly Into His Stomach, Says, "If This Fails, I'll Get Gastric Bypass Surgery"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Rapper Swings revealed that he had increased his dose of the weight-loss aid Mounjaro and showed himself injecting it directly.

On the 30th, Swings posted a video on his social networking service account showing what he has been up to.

In the video, Swings held the weight-loss aid Mounjaro in one hand and said, "Do you know what this is? It's Mounjaro."

He explained why he increased the dose, saying, "Look at the dosage. It's 10 mg. The weakest is 2.5 mg, then 5 mg, then 7.5 mg. I was on 7.5 mg, but it didn't do anything, so I got 10 mg." He then drew attention by declaring, "I'm going to lose weight now," before showing himself injecting Mounjaro directly.

Earlier, Swings appeared on the YouTube channel 'DinDin is DinDin' on the 24th and said he was taking Mounjaro.

At the time, when asked whether it "completely kills your appetite," he honestly replied, "Not that much. If this fails too, I'll get gastric bypass surgery. That's all I have." He also showed the food he had left over and said, "These days, I leave food like this. I usually eat two bowls," revealing that he has been cutting back on food to succeed in his diet.

Meanwhile, Swings previously appeared on SBS's 'Uh, but Like, Seriously!' in March and said that he currently weighs 100 kg. At the time, he drew attention by candidly admitting that it took him a year and a half to lose weight, but that gaining 30 kg did not take long.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.