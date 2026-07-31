Yano Shiho's Mother Stuns Viewers With Her Actress-Like Beauty and 169 cm Frame

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Japanese top model Yano Shiho revealed her mother on television for the first time and showed off her strong family genes and warm mother-daughter chemistry.

The KBS 2TV program aired on the 30th featured a summer special episode titled "Dangerous Invitation."

That day, Yano Shiho drew viewers' attention by sharing her daily life with her mother.

Her mother made her first on-screen appearance in the episode. Her elegant beauty, bright smile, and tall figure, which closely resembled her daughter's, drew admiration.

Yano Shiho is widely known as a world-class top model standing 173 cm tall. Her mother also stood out with her slim 169 cm frame and graceful presence.

Looking at her mother, Yano Shiho laughed and said, "It feels like I'm looking at myself," prompting more admiration in the studio for their similar looks and atmosphere.

Their strong family genes across three generations also caught attention. Choo Sarang, the daughter of Yano Shiho and Choo Sung-hoon, is now 14 and has drawn major interest for her model-like proportions, standing 172 cm tall and weighing 48.75 kg. Her striking physique, which appears to run in the family through her mother and maternal grandmother, once again became a topic of discussion.

Yano Shiho also showed a playful, daughter-like side by saying, "I want to eat the food my mom makes," and her mother welcomed her with a meal she had prepared herself.

Her mother also pulled out a secret ingredient she had brought from Japan and confidently said, "With just this, you don't need any seasoning. It makes any dish taste better," drawing attention.

Yano Shiho, who is also known for her excellent cooking skills, acknowledged the cooking touch she inherited from her mother and kept the atmosphere warm and cheerful. The two prepared food together and talked, offering a glimpse into their affectionate daily life as mother and daughter.

Meanwhile, Yano Shiho is married to mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon, and the couple has a daughter, Choo Sarang. The family gained much love through KBS's "The Return of Superman," and they continue to stay in touch with fans by sharing updates through television and social media.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.