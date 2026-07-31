Ahn Sun-young Says She Is Separated From Her Husband: "I Dated Men to Fit Other People's Standards, and I Regret It So Much"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young looked back on her life and spoke candidly about the moments she regrets most, along with the lessons she learned from them.

On the 30th, a video titled "If I Could Turn Back Time? Ahn Sun-young at 50 Reflects on the Three Things She Regrets Most" was released on the YouTube channel "Ahn Sun-young's Double Life."

That day, the production team asked Ahn Sun-young, "Now that you are 50, what are the three things you regret most when you look back on your 30s and 40s?"

Without hesitation, Ahn Sun-young first pointed to "the time I spent worrying too much about other people's opinions when I did not need to."

She said, "I think I kept adjusting myself to other people's standards, like 'This is the kind of man you should date,' 'This is the level you should stay at,' or 'Going beyond this would be too much.'"

She then shared an episode from more than 20 years ago involving a Swiss man who had actively approached her. Ahn Sun-young recalled, "He had blue eyes, blond hair, and could speak five languages, but at the time I worried about how others would see me dating a foreign man."

She added, "Back then, I thought sitting there on a date with a blond white man might make me look very promiscuous. Looking back now, he was such a great, attractive man who had everything. I should have at least gone on a date with him. We never even had a meal together."

What Ahn Sun-young regrets at 50 is not simply missing a connection with one person. She said she also regrets the years when she was young enough to bounce back even after failure, but still could not trust where her heart was leading her and love and challenge herself more.

Ahn Sun-young said, "In your 20s and 30s, even if you go through heartbreak a hundred times, you are still at an age when you can recover quickly." She added, "People care about you less than you think. There is no permanent ally, and there is no permanent enemy."

She went on to say, "In the end, the only one who can protect me until the very end is myself." She added, "I wish I had loved myself a little earlier and spent more time being kind to myself."

Meanwhile, Ahn Sun-young married a businessman younger than her in 2013 and welcomed a son in 2016. She later addressed rumors of divorce that surfaced in August last year and explained her current relationship.

When a fan asked, "Did you divorce your husband?" Ahn Sun-young replied, "We have not been in sync as a married couple for several years, so we do not go out together, but as parents, we work well as a team and are living our separate yet connected lives in a way that is best for our child."

Ahn Sun-young also cited family conflict during the caregiving process for her mother, who has dementia, as part of the reason she decided to live separately. She said, "If we kept living like this, everyone would be unhappy. So I concluded that we should separate." She added, "We live apart, but I actually talk to my husband every day."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.