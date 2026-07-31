Ryu Yi-seo, Jin Jin's Wife, Opens Up About Her Beauty Routine While Undergoing IVF: "I Take Care of Myself Twice as Much as Others"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Ryu Yi-seo, the wife of Shinhwa member Jin Jin, drew attention after revealing her own self-care tips while undergoing IVF in hopes of having a child.

On the 30th, a video titled "Ryu Yi-seo, a former flight attendant, shares a simple calf stretch that keeps her legs from swelling" was uploaded to her YouTube channel, "My Love Ryu I-seo."

In the video, Ryu Yi-seo personally introduced the skin-care routine and nighttime regimen that fans are most curious about.

Ryu Yi-seo said, "The comments I see most often are 'skin care' and 'night routine,'" adding, "I wanted to share my own self-care tips that everyone is curious about."

She went on to emphasize the importance of consistent care, saying, "I really think skin care is very important. I probably do it twice as much as other people."

As a former flight attendant who experienced long-haul flights and the dry cabin environment, Ryu Yi-seo has paid even closer attention to skin and body care. She said her nightly routine includes thorough cleansing and gua sha massage. She also explained that she is meticulous about basic hygiene, such as washing her hands before removing makeup, and shared the products she actually uses.

She also said she uses at-home beauty devices and recommended them, noting, "They're already well known, so most people probably know about them, but the flight attendants around me all had one because the cabin is so dry."

Ryu Yi-seo also shared her own tip for the order of gua sha massage.

She explained, "I do gua sha on my scalp, body, and face in that order. You need to open up the pathways for waste to drain first. If you do gua sha on your face first, it can actually cause skin trouble." She then revealed her method for managing leg swelling, a common issue for flight attendants.

Ryu Yi-seo said, "After long-haul flights, my legs were so tired that I needed something to loosen them up. I didn't know that back then, but I found out after I quit being a flight attendant," adding, "I'm glad I know now, even if it's late."

In the video, Ryu Yi-seo drew viewers' attention by generously sharing the experience she gained during her years as a flight attendant and the self-care know-how she has built over time.

Meanwhile, Jin Jin and Ryu Yi-seo married in 2020. The couple recently shared on YouTube that they are undergoing IVF in hopes of having a child, and they have been receiving a great deal of support.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.