Jang Yoon-jeong, amid maternal controversy...still a strong family "My husband is lucky" pleased by Yano Shiho's praise

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong drew attention with the candid side of a celebrity couple and her unwavering affection for her husband, Do Kyung-wan.

The July 30 episode of KBS 2TV's 'New Release Pyeonstorang' was presented as the summer special, 'Dangerous Invitation.'

On the day, Yano Shiho invited Jang Yoon-jeong to her home as a special guest. Yano Shiho warmly welcomed her by preparing samgyetang herself, saying, "We always said we should meet separately, but we never got the chance. I'm so glad you came today."

While preparing the meal, the two talked about appearing on television with their husbands. Having appeared on a variety of variety shows with Choo Sung-hoon, Yano Shiho, Jang Yoon-jeong also shared the difficulties unique to celebrity couples.

Jang Yoon-jeong began by saying, "When a couple appears on a show together, it feels like acting is needed." She added, "Even if we fought the day before filming, we have to smile in front of the camera. But my husband can't control his expressions, so he just stands there looking straight ahead," drawing laughter with her candid remark.

Jang Yoon-jeong, however, said that working together on television can actually help resolve conflicts.

She honestly shared, "If we work together like that, my anger goes away. I think it fades because I feel sorry for him. I start thinking, 'What good would it do to keep fighting with this person?'"

When Yano Shiho said, "I don't spend much time with Choo Sung-hoon," Jang Yoon-jeong replied, "My husband is the type who follows me around," catching attention.

After hearing that, Yano Shiho said, "He seems to be lucky in marriage," and Jang Yoon-jeong smiled, looking pleased.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

Recently, Jang Yoon-jeong's mother was arrested on charges of investment fraud involving tens of millions of won. She is accused of receiving money from an acquaintance under the pretense of investment and then failing to pay the promised returns.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.