Kim Jong-kook jokes about wanting to lead the KFA in front of Park Ji-sung: "I’d do it for free and pay out of my own pocket"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Kim Jong-kook drew laughs after mentioning the Korea Football Association (KFA) presidency and saying, "I’d do it for free and pay out of my own pocket."

On the 30th, a video titled "A lawyer and a bodybuilder instead of a stylist... (Feat. Park Ji-sung, Yoo Jae-suk, Ma Sun-ho, Lawyer Park Min-cheol)" was uploaded to Kim Jong-kook's YouTube channel, "Kim Jong-kook Gym Jong-kook."

In the video, Kim Jong-kook met former national footballer Park Ji-sung and exchanged greetings while waiting to film tvN's "You Quiz on the Block". Park was in the middle of filming the show at the time, and the two naturally talked about football and caught up on recent news.

Kim Jong-kook then asked, "Who is going to be the next KFA president?" Park Ji-sung laughed and replied, "I heard your brother is doing it." Kim burst out laughing and said, "Jae-suk hyung said something strange," before adding, "I’d do it for free and pay out of my own pocket," sending the set into laughter.

Earlier, on the 19th episode of SBS's "Running Man," Yoo Jae-suk said, "I recommend Kim Jong-kook as the football association president," prompting Kim to show his ambition by saying, "I wouldn't even need to get paid 10 won," which also drew laughs.

Yoo Jae-suk later brought up the same topic on the set of "You Quiz on the Block," where he was filming with Park Ji-sung. He said, "I jokingly recommended Jong-kook as the football association president on the show." After Park explained the process of becoming a football coach, Yoo joked back, "Kim Jong-kook won't work. He used to coach 'Shoot-dori,'" drawing another round of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.