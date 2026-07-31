"35 Billion Won Building Owner" Matpia Kwon Seong-jun Reveals "10 Billion Won Just for Interior, My First Car Was a 100 Million Won Foreign Car"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Kwon Seong-jun, the chef who won "Black and White Chef" and is known as "Matpia," revealed the interior of his 3.5 billion won building and spoke about the renovation costs and plans for how he will use the property. He also drew attention by showing off his first car, a foreign-made vehicle.

On the 30th, a video titled "Matpija Returns as the Cover Building Owner (with Kim Poong)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Chimchakman."

In the video, Chimchakman and Kim Poong visited Kwon Seong-jun, who recently bought a building in Sindang-dong, Jung District, Seoul, and toured his newly built property.

Kwon said, "It was built in late 2021. Since it is four years old, it is a new building," adding, "I think the interior alone will cost close to 1 billion won." He then said, "It is not finished yet," and explained, "The second floor, where the restaurant is, is done, and I plan to turn the first floor into a cafe. Please look forward to the cafe."

The chef also revealed his recently delivered foreign car. "It has been less than a month, and I already scratched it twice," he said. "It was my first time driving. I bought a touch-up pen so I could fix it myself." Chimchakman and Kim Poong were surprised, saying, "Your first car is a foreign car?" Kim Poong added, "People who really love Italy drive cars like that for the vibe."

The three then headed to the studio on the building's fifth floor. Kwon explained, "The first floor is planned as a cafe. Construction will probably begin at the end of the year. The second and third floors are for the restaurant. On the fifth floor, I plan to host guests and film cooking content."

He explained why he chose Sindang-dong, saying, "I wanted Yongsan, but it was too expensive and too old. Once I started looking for a new building, Jung-gu seemed like a good choice. The location is good, and everything around it is slated for redevelopment." He added, "It is also close to Hannam, Apgujeong, and Gangnam, where some of the wealthiest people in Seoul live, so it is easy to get here. Since I work in fine dining, I had no choice but to go near people with strong purchasing power."

Meanwhile, Kwon drew public attention in February after buying a small building near Yaksu Station in Sindang-dong, Jung District, Seoul, and becoming a 3.5 billion won building owner.

Kwon recently appeared on Dex's YouTube channel and said, "The purchase price of the building was 3.3 billion won. With acquisition tax and other taxes, it came to about 3.5 billion won." He added, "I did not buy it because I had a lot of money. I stretched myself a bit. I really saved every penny to buy it."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.