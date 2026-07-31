Lee Kyung-sil Says Her Mother Was Furious After She Went to Everland With Her Ex-Husband: "Everyone Made a Huge Fuss"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Kyung-sil has spoken about a controversy from 23 years ago.

On the 30th, a video titled "We Fought as Soon as I Grabbed the Wheel" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "My Mom, Lee Kyung-sil."

Lee Kyung-sil and her daughter Jenny Son launched a YouTube channel and released their first travel content. Son explained why they started the channel, saying, "When I thought about it, there weren't many times when just the two of us spent time together. From now on, I want to go places with Mom and get closer to her. I hope this trip is the beginning of that."

Their first destination was Danyang County. Lee Kyung-sil said, "I want to go to Everland sometime too. We haven't gone since you were little, have we?" Son replied, "Let's go. It would be funny if it were just the two of us," and Lee Kyung-sil showed her love for her grandson by saying, "We can take Lee Hoon with us."

Son recalled, "I remember going to Everland when I was little," and Lee Kyung-sil admitted, "We used to go with an annual pass. We went once after the divorce, right? We haven't been since then." At a time when attitudes toward divorce were still negative, Lee Kyung-sil drew controversy after being seen visiting Everland with her ex-husband following their divorce.

Lee Kyung-sil recalled, "After that one trip, the article came out and everyone made a huge fuss, and my mother was furious, saying I had gone there and met up with my ex-husband." Son responded bitterly, "You should have been prepared for the article to come out," and Lee Kyung-sil said, "I went there thinking about you all."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.