"Throw Away 5 Tons of Trash" Lee Ji-hye Explains Why She Moved from an 80-Pyeong Home to a 49-Pyeong One... Moon Jaewan Was Surprised Too

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Ji-hye revealed an interior design style that reflects her focus on her daughter's education.

On the 30th, a video titled "Lee Ji-hye Finally Has a New Home! First Look at Her Luxury New House in the 40-Pyeong Range (40-Year-Old Apartment)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister."

Lee Ji-hye said, "We showed you the place first during the remodeling, and if we make it even a little messy here, we have to move out together." She added, "We used to live in an 80-pyeong home, but we downsized to 49 pyeong. Many people will probably wonder why. They may ask, 'Why would you downsize when you work that much and live in an 80-pyeong home?' But our goal is minimalism. We are done with living for appearances, so we decided to scale down appropriately." Moon Jaewan appeared surprised, as if hearing it for the first time, which drew laughter. Lee Ji-hye also revealed that she threw away 5 tons of trash while moving. She said, "I had so many shoes, but I cut down on them," and showed off a neat shoe cabinet.

Lee Ji-hye also boasted, "One great thing about our house is that there is an air conditioner in every room. Even 26 degrees feels cold."

The living room in Lee Ji-hye's home features a clean white interior and a large table, creating a study-style living room. Lee Ji-hye said, "I strongly pushed for turning it into a study-style living room. It's minimalism. I boldly got rid of the TV. Clean and uncluttered." However, there was a TV stand in the living room. When the production team asked, "Did you install the stand so you could put a TV there anytime?" Lee Ji-hye laughed and replied, "That's true. I don't even know when my mind might change."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.