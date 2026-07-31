Song Ji-hyo Finally Changes Her Style After Hair Controversy, Tosses Aside the Claw Clip

[Sportschosun] Actress Song Ji-hyo made an appearance with a noticeably different style.

On the 30th, a video titled "What Happens When Song Ji-hyo Goes to Songjiho Beach" was uploaded to Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel.

After visiting Songjiho Beach in Goseong County, Gangwon Province, Song Ji-hyo said, "This is the third part of our summer getaway. We went to a valley first, but it didn't rain. They said it would rain, but it didn't. At the second stop, we tried to do a rainy camping trip, but it didn't rain either. Today, we came to the beach hoping for rain again, but there is no sign of it at all." She added, "I guess I really am a beach person. I'm so excited."

Song Ji-hyo, who wore pigtails and a bucket hat, also showed off her vacation look. She said, "This is an outing outfit and a resort look. I will change into something I can wear in the water and go swimming," and noted that she added fashion points with a hat, socks, and sunglasses. After changing into a rash guard for water activities, Song Ji-hyo kept her hairstyle the same.

Fans welcomed Song Ji-hyo's changed hairstyle with cheers. Recently, her fans had been asking her to look more polished and pretty when she is working. In particular, they expressed disappointment after she repeatedly appeared in YouTube shoots with her hair loosely pinned up with a claw clip. Even the staff tried to stop her, but Song Ji-hyo said, "I will try to avoid using claw clips as much as possible. But please don't keep telling me not to use claw clips."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.