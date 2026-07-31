"Us♡"—Did DOC Fight Again? Lee Haneul Says Kim Chang-yeol "Made a Living Off My Songs," Sparking Debate

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Rumors of discord surrounding the group DOC have surfaced once again.

On the 28th, Lee Haneul uploaded a video titled "Did I Make a Living Thanks to Chang-yeol?" to his personal channel. In the video, Lee Haneul was hosting a live broadcast when he read a malicious comment and reacted sharply. "Sorry, but that is wrong, so let me clear this up. People are dragging Chang-yeol in to attack me and saying I would have been whining in my 50s if it weren't for him. But I think Chang-yeol has been making a living to this day off the lyrics and songs I created for him. That is partly true," he said in response.

He added, "I wrote and made almost all of DOC's songs. I may be unintentionally putting Chang-yeol down, but when I spent a year preparing an album in the studio, Chang-yeol came by for about 10 days a year. That is an unavoidable fact, and one that cannot be disputed."

The conflict within DOC is nothing new. The group debuted in 1994 and won fans with its bad-boy image by turning out hit after hit, including "The Sorrow of Superman," "Summer Story," "Murphy's Law," "I'm Such a Person," and "Run to You." But because the members were all highly individualistic, big and small clashes never really stopped. Then, in 2021, tensions within the group came to the surface after Lee Haneul's younger brother, Lee Hyun-bae, died.

Lee Haneul claimed that he had been preparing a guesthouse business in Jeju with his brother Lee Hyun-bae at Kim Chang-yeol's suggestion, but that Lee Hyun-bae suffered financial hardship after Kim Chang-yeol failed to keep his investment promise. He said Lee Hyun-bae took on delivery work because of money troubles, was then injured in a traffic accident, and could not even receive proper tests because he had no money, ultimately dying from the aftereffects. Lee Haneul even left a comment on Kim Chang-yeol's account saying, "My brother was killed by you," venting his anger.

Kim Chang-yeol said he would try to refrain from mentioning DOC as much as possible, while Lee Haneul repeatedly expressed anger and frustration toward him. The long-simmering conflict resurfaced in 2024, when Kim Chang-yeol and Lee Haneul came together after Jung Jae-yong lost his mother. The two talked things through after meeting for the funeral. Lee Haneul later posted a video of himself warmly embracing Kim Chang-yeol in reconciliation, and Kim Chang-yeol also signaled that relations had improved by posting a full-group photo of DOC with Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong, captioned "Us♡."

However, the mood of reconciliation did not last long.

On the 13th, Lee Haneul said, "After my younger brother passed away and I fell out with Chang-yeol, DOC events stopped, and then COVID-19 shut down even the remaining bookings. The reason I started internet broadcasting at the time was that I had received several hundred million won as an advance for a DOC concert, but once we stopped activities, the agency demanded the money back. They said they would file a police complaint and play it up in the media, and if it went that far, I felt DOC would never get another chance. It was about 200 million won. I settled Chang-yeol's share with money I earned from internet broadcasting, and I covered my own share as well. Jae-yong was in a bad situation then, so I guaranteed it for him and helped him hold on for a year."

That reignited rumors of a rift with Kim Chang-yeol. And with Kim Chang-yeol now saying that his musical contribution to DOC was almost nonexistent, the feud is once again being treated as all but confirmed. Netizens, however, are split. Some side with Lee Haneul, saying, "It's true that Lee Haneul was the identity of DOC's music" and "He said it bluntly, but he was right." Others are uncomfortable with the members airing their private conflict, saying, "He's in his 50s now, so he should keep personal matters private" and "He could just talk about his own musical achievements. There's no need to drag Kim Chang-yeol into it."

Lee Haneul currently runs a gopchang restaurant with Jung Jae-yong.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.